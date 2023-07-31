Ashes 2023: 'I want to keep going' - James Anderson to not retire post Stuart Broad's shocking announcement

After stumps on Day Three of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023, on Saturday (July 29), Stuart Broad dropped a bomb by announcing his retirement. Broad, a veteran of over 600 scalps in the red-ball format, stated that he wanted to bow out on a high and, thus, planned to step aside. Ever since Broad announced his retirement, speculations are rife that James Anderson might also call it quits.

At 42, many were expecting Anderson to retire after Ashes 2023. However, Broad did the unthinkable. Thus, many believed Anderson might also follow Broad but the speedster stated that he is even 'more firm to keep going'. "I'm even more firm that I want to keep going. My body is fine, my skills are fine, I'm bowling well enough - even though I've had a really disappointing by the standard I expect from myself," Anderson told Sky Sports prior to the start of the final day's play of Ashes 2023 finale on Monday (July 31).

On Broad's sudden retirement call, Anderson mentioned, "I was a bit shocked when he [Broad] told me. We've love playing together; it's been incredibly special and I'll definitely miss him. I respect his decision. He seems very clear on what he wants to do, and yesterday morning was really special getting to walk out with him on the field and watching him hit his last ball in cricket for six," he further added.

Anderson -- with 690 Test wickets -- will be eager to play a big role in England's win on the fifth and final day of Ashes 2023 -- where they need ten wickets to level the series at 2-2 -- and give a perfect farewell to Broad, one of his closest teammates.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE