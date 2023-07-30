Ashes: Warner, Khawaja keep Australia in chase with unbeaten stand despite rain interruption on day 4

Rain continues to make headlines in the ongoing Ashes as it washes out the final session on day four, keeping Australia in the chase of 384. With openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja stitching a 135-run stand for the first wicket, the visitors are on the right track to win Oval Test and seal the away Ashes for the first time since 2001.

The day started with all eyeballs on Stuart Broad, who shockingly announced his international retirement following the third day's play in London. As he, and his long-time bowling partner and birthday boy, James Anderson, walked down the aisle, the Aussie cricketers gave him a guard of honour.

The left-handed batting pair added 14 runs to the overall tally, with Broad even hitting a six off Mitchell Starc - his last in international cricket. Off-spinner Todd Murphy removed Anderson trapped in front on eight, as Australia wrapped up England's second innings on 395, setting them the target of 384 to win.

Broad and Anderson, for the last time together, opened the bowling, much to loud cheers from the crowd. Though the pair started well, Warner and Khawaja deployed a cautious approach, realising what was at stake. Both batters began finding boundaries as Captain Ben Stokes brought off-spinners Moeen Ali and Joe Root into the attack.

While Moeen was not supposed to participate in this Test after suffering a suspected groin injury while batting in the first innings, he took the field on day four after contributing 29 with the bat in England's second innings.

He, however, kept the openers at bay but failed to provide any breakthrough as Warner and Khawaja crossed the 100-run mark. Some steamy bouncers from Mark Wood and a tight-line spell by Chris Woakes kept the slip cordon interested.

At 135-0, when players took drinks, the rain came down, and the game halted. While Aussies waited keenly for the rain to stop playing spoilsport, a few days after wishing for the same during the previous Test, England was happy knowing Australia's momentum would break now.

As things stand, on Stuart Broad's last day in international cricket, unless rain again comes down, both teams will fight for the win. While Australia need another 249 runs to win, England need ten wickets to stand tall and level the series.