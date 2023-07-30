Ashes 2023: Former skipper Ricky Ponting blast Australia bowlers for 'not being ready' with new ball

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting blasted the Aussie bowlers for not being able to capitalize with the new bowl and letting England put pressure on them. Ponting's comment came at lunch on day 3 after England's opening batsmen made small work of the 12-run deficit and ran away with the game.

"Australia have been a bit all over the place, to be honest. I think what it has highlighted throughout the series is when you've got the new ball in hand, you'd better be ready to start and bowl your best delivery. If you don't - as we saw today - there is a boundary off the first ball, then 13 off the first over and the pressure is suddenly on the bowlers. That's what England are trying to do and create. Australia haven't been ready," Ponting said.

England opener Zak Crawley in particularly was severe on visiting bowlers as he hit another fifty in the series. During the commentary, former England skipper Nasser Hussain also took a cheeky dig at Ponting, saying the latter is about to just explode.

“I think Ricky Ponting is just about to explode,” Hussain laughed. “Everyone in world cricket knows where to bowl to Zak Crawley … you bowl fifth stump, back of a length. They bowled on his pads, they bowled both sides of the wicket. They got it wrong and now they’re playing catch-up cricket. You can have as many theories as you want, but you’ve got to bowl better,” added Hussain.

England, after bowling Australia out for 295 in first innings, have raced away to 389/9 in their second innings, thanks to fifties from Crawley (73), Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78). Apart from the them, Crawley's opening partner Ben Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes also scored 42 each as the home team scored runs at about five per over.

Australia, who currently lead five-Test series 2-1 and are looking to win their first Ashes in England in two decades, will have to bat out of their skin to win the Test and series over last two days of the match.

