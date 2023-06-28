Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS: When and where to watch free live-streaming of ENG vs AUS 2nd Test on mobile, TV
Story highlights
ENG vs AUS-Ashes 2023: England and Australia’s second Text will kick off on Wednesday, June 28 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. Check all the free live-streaming details here.
ENG vs AUS- Ashes 2023: England will face off against Australia in the second Ashes 2023 Test at the Lord’s in London beginning from Wednesday, June 28. Australia recorded a two-wicket in the opening match at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match away series. The hosts, England, will try to avenge their loss in the first match of the champions. Australia is their form as they recently won the World Test Championship 2023, beating India, and would try to continue their winning streak.
Ben Stokes-led Three Lions have brought in Josh Tongue, who took five wickets on his Test debut against Ireland earlier this month. He replaced injured spinner, Moeen Ali. With four specialist pacers and no spinner in the playing team, England is showing their intention for another aggressive display to level the series.
Ashes 2023: Full schedule
1st Test: Edgbaston, Birmingham (June 16-20)
2nd Test: Lord’s, London (June 28-July 2)
3rd Test: Headingley, Leeds (July 6-10)
4th Test: Old Trafford, Manchester (July 19-23)
5th Test: The Oval, London (July 27-31)
Second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia Predicted 11
England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
Here are the details of the upcoming match between England and Australia, Ashes 2023:
When will the second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia be played?
The second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will begin on Wednesday, June 28.
Where will the second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia be played?
The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will be played at Lord’s in London.
What time will the second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia start?
The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia on Day 1 will start at 3:30 pm IST. The toss for the match will take place at 3 pm IST.
How can I watch the second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia LIVE on TV in India?
The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can I live-stream of second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia in India?
The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv website and app.
Ashes 2023: Where to watch live-streaming of match in other countries
The series can be watched in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada, India and other countries.
UK
The live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket. Ashes 2023 can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and Now.
Australia
Ashes 2023 can be watched on the Nine and Nine Now network, specifically on the 9Gem, 9Gem HD and 9Go channels in Australia. The live streaming of the matches.
