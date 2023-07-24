Ashes 2023: 'Class is permanent' - Nasser Hussain defends under-fire James Anderson amid below-par run

England and Australia settled for a draw in the fourth and penultimate Test of Ashes 2023 after the final day's play, on Sunday (July 23), was entirely washed out due to persistent rain. With the fourth Test drawn, Australia have retained the urn with an unassailable 2-1 lead ahead of the final Test, which kicks off on July 27 at The Oval, London. As England dominated proceedings in the fourth Test, in Manchester, it will be interesting to see if they retain the same playing XI for the decider in London.

England have already named an unchanged squad for the series finale. However, all eyes are on James Anderson and whether the 40-year-old will make the cut in the final XI. Anderson has been out-of-form in the ongoing series and has only claimed four wickets in three Tests, at an average of 76.75. In his latest column, for the Daily Mail, feels the veteran English pacer is still worthy of being part of England's best XI to face Australia.

'If I was picking England’s best XI to face Australia, he would still be in it'

“If I was picking England’s best XI to face Australia, he would still be in it. Yes, Anderson’s wickets cost 32 runs apiece there, considerably more expensive than his career mark of 26 - but four months ago he was the No 1-ranked bowler in the world and although it might be the oldest cliche, class is permanent,” Hussain wrote.

Hussain further stressed, "Only the individual knows when the time is right to retire, whether they are physically and mentally done. There are only so many times you can go to the well, only so many times you get out of bed, strap those bowling boots on and go again. That point will come for Anderson, but I don’t see in his body language that he’s running on empty."

The former England captain-turned-commentator added, "He’s just performing a bit below par. When a great is a bit below par, it would be very unfair - wrong, in fact - to leave him out. Great cricketers just deserve that little bit more, in keeping with their mighty efforts."

Anderson has looked like a pale shadow of himself in the ongoing Ashes series in the United Kingdom. Nonetheless, England was very close to winning the fourth Test and, hence, he might be backed for the series finale, in London, which might be his last home Ashes Test.

