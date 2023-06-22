Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum addresses star player involvement, says 'if he's available, he will be selected'

England head coach Brendon McCullum will be optimistic about his team’s selection headache as they will look to bounce back from their disappointing two-wicket defeat against Australia in the first Ashes Test. The hosts are unlikely to make any big changes to the side but will be hoping for the availability of veteran star Mooen Ali, who is facing a race against time to be fit for the contest. Ali has injured his finger and will be a doubt for the second Test at Lord’s while McCullum claims that he will be in the squad if he recovers before the start of the contest.

McCullum backs Ali

"I'm pretty confident that we can get on top of Moeen's finger. That will give us an opportunity to select him in the next game and, if he's available, he will be selected. I thought Moeen did a great job. He bowled a couple of absolute 'jaffas' in the game and that's what his role was, to try and make breakthroughs when he had the opportunity," McCullum said while speaking to the media in London.