Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum addresses star player involvement, says 'if he's available, he will be selected'
Story highlights
Moeen Ali, 36, sensational returned back from Test retirement to represent the national side England were missing Jack Leach from the set-up before the start of the Ashes. He was persuaded by the trio of Be Stokes, coach McCullum, and the England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman to return to the national side.
Moeen Ali, 36, sensational returned back from Test retirement to represent the national side England were missing Jack Leach from the set-up before the start of the Ashes. He was persuaded by the trio of Be Stokes, coach McCullum, and the England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman to return to the national side.
England head coach Brendon McCullum will be optimistic about his team’s selection headache as they will look to bounce back from their disappointing two-wicket defeat against Australia in the first Ashes Test. The hosts are unlikely to make any big changes to the side but will be hoping for the availability of veteran star Mooen Ali, who is facing a race against time to be fit for the contest. Ali has injured his finger and will be a doubt for the second Test at Lord’s while McCullum claims that he will be in the squad if he recovers before the start of the contest.
McCullum backs Ali
"I'm pretty confident that we can get on top of Moeen's finger. That will give us an opportunity to select him in the next game and, if he's available, he will be selected. I thought Moeen did a great job. He bowled a couple of absolute 'jaffas' in the game and that's what his role was, to try and make breakthroughs when he had the opportunity," McCullum said while speaking to the media in London.
Ali, 36, sensational returned back from Test retirement to represent the national side England were missing Jack Leach from the set-up before the start of the Ashes. He was persuaded by the trio of Be Stokes, coach McCullum, and the England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman to return to the national side. Ali with an injured right-hand finger would scalp two wickets in the first innings while he also got the better of Travis Head in the second innings.
ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Bell claims 'Australia have more to work on' despite Cummins & Co.'s narrow win in Edgbaston
Ali optimistic for Lord’s
The extent of Ali’s injury is still unknown as England are likely to wait until the final 48 hours before the start of the contest at Lord’s. If Ali is fit he will likely operate as the spin option but if he is not, then Stokes and Co could use Joe Root as the only spin option. Former England captain Nasser Hussain backed the claim of using Root as a spin option despite him being a part-time spinner.
Root scalped Alex Carey in the final session of Day 5 to make matters interesting before Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon paved the way for the visitors to earn a famous win at Edgbaston on Tuesday. The two nations will now meet at Lord’s on Wednesday, June as the Aussies lead the Ashes 1-0.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.