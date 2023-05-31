Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes optimistic on bowling against Aussies, says 'given myself the best opportunity'

England Test team captain Ben Stokes is optimistic about his bowling chances as he prepares for a busy English summer where his side takes on Australia in the Ashes. Stokes, who returned at the midway point of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is suffering from a knee issue and is optimistic about his bowling chances. According to Stokes, he has given the best possible opportunity for himself to bowl when England take on Australia in the Ashes, starting on June 16. Stokes to bowl? "The knee is in much better place than it was in Wellington," Stokes told reporters ahead of Ireland Test.

"I've been over in India for the IPL and these last eight or nine weeks I know I have got myself in a position where I can't say I regret anything.

"I have got myself into a place where I feel like in a 2019, 2020 space in terms of my own body and fitness. I have definitely given myself the best opportunity (to bowl this summer).

"We know what it is (the problem) and now it is about managing it,” the all-rounder added.

The 2019 ODI World Cup winner will lead his side against neighbours Ireland in the only Test starting on Thursday at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. He will be determined to start the new season on a high and continue his unbeaten streak as the captain of the Test side. Stokes is yet to lose a series as the captain of England and has formed a brilliant combination with coach Brendon McCullum, termed as ‘Bazball’ by the English media.

Stokes also reflected on his love for Ashes, where he has incredible memories of having led England to a memorable win against the Aussies in 2019 at Headingley. The Ashes ended all square at 2-2 when the Aussies were last in England.

"It is just the history and what the Ashes is. We're lucky enough as English players and Australian players to be the only ones able to play in it.

"It is one of those series that has got unbelievable history and will continue to capture the imagination of the whole world. We all know what the Ashes means."

England's bowling concerns England will have some injury concerns ahead of the Ashes while Stokes remains optimistic about his bowling chances. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson, both have been ruled out of the Ireland Test, but are hopeful to make the Ashes which kickstarts at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16. The five-match Ashes series will conclude on July 27 when the final Test starts at the Kennington Oval in London.

