Ashes 2023: Bazball-inspired Joe Root asks English fans to 'strap in' for Lord's turnaround

It's time to tie your seatbelts as the English team is ready to change gears for good in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Following a narrow two-wicket defeat in Edgbaston - England's first in Test under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, former captain Joe Root urges English fans to 'strap in' for a turnaround in the second Test, which begins next Wednesday on June 28. England's highest scorer in the first inning - 118*, Root took the attack to the opposition from ball one, with him trying to play the reverse scoop to Aussie captain Pat Cummins on the first ball on day four being one example of it.

With McCullum going public about England sticking to their newest ultra-attacking approach, formally called 'Bazball', Root echoes the exact words but remains cautious of the challenges ahead.

Though there were several reasons why England fell behind in the Summer Ashes opener - be it dropped catches, missed stumpings, 23 no-balls, or to some, early declaration on day one, Root feels England's motive of going for the results via Bazball mode is bigger than these moments.

Joe Root - under whose captaincy England had an embarrassing record of one win in the last 17 Tests, admitted if he were to go back in time, he would captain his team the way Ben Stokes is leading as it is exciting and is likely to bring more out of individuals.

"That's not what we're about as a team," Root said. "If I could go back in time, I'd go back and start my captaincy tenure the way Ben has and try to play in a similar manner to how he does it.

"It's far more exciting, far more interesting, and I think we are getting more out of our team and our individuals. We're playing better cricket to watch, producing better results overall," Root added, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Time to learn from mistakes Root said if England were to grow as a team, they needs to look beyond bad days at work and try doing things differently yet effectively. The batting veteran added for England to bounce back in the Ashes, they need to get those one-percenters rights.

"If we are going to grow as a team, we can't just look at a day like this with a couple of moments going against us and say, 'we need to do things differently'. If anything, we need to double down on how we do it, completely back ourselves and make sure we get those one-percenters right at Lord's."