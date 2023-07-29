Ashes 2023: Australia playing with 'so much fear,' thinks former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Australia may have retained the Ashes urn but their style of play in the ongoing series in England has left everyone baffled. With England ploughing their way via hyper-aggressive Bazball, the usually 'in you face' Aussies have stuck to a clam and content approach.

The juxtaposed styles of play were visible on the first two days of fifth Test as well. England scored 283 run in their first innings in just 54.4 over while Australia scored almost similar runs (295) in almost double the number of overs. By looking at the Aussies play as less attacking team, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that he's never seen the Kangaroos play with so much fear.

“They are taking home the urn, but I’ve never seen Australia play with so much fear,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

“They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward. They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers.

“This morning I thought it was the worst I’ve ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that.”

Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor also thought that Australians should be more proactive in their approach.

“No doubt England bowled well, but you have to tell the opposition you are after them as much as they are after you,” Taylor said on Sky Sports commentary.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute we try to match Bazball, but be a bit more proactive.”

As for the match, the two teams will now engage in an one-inning shoot out after Australia were bowled out for 295 in their first innings on day 2. The visitors, although took a 12-run lead, but that seems negligible before England's aggressive style of play.

The Aussies, leading 2-1 in series, are looking to win their first Ashes in England in over two decades as England try and equal the home series.

