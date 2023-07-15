Ashes 2023: Alex Carey opens up for first time after controversial Bairstow dismissal, says 'it is the Ashes'

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has opened up on the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal incident for the first time on Saturday, July 15 as his side prepares for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Carey was at the center of the controversy on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test earlier in the month after he dismissed opposite number Bairstow in a controversial manner that paved for Australia to win the contest and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The wicketkeeper however moved on with the incident and compared it with past incidents in the historic rivalry.

Carey moves on

"There's some nasty stuff been said but…it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia I still think we've got lots of fans and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," Carey said.

What happened on Day 5 of Lord’s Test?

On the last ball of the 52nd over, Bairstow facing Cameron Green left his crease having thought the dot ball has been called dead, while it was not. The moment was seized by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey as he threw the ball on the stumps which resulted in Bairstow’s unlikely dismissal. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney went upstairs to the third umpire Marais Erasmus to check whether the ball is dead or not, who confirmed that Baistrow was indeed out, leaving England fans and the team in disbelief as they thought the dismissal was against the spirit of the game.