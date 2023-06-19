Ashes 2023, 1st Test: England will tease Australia with something appealing to chase, says Kumar Sangakkara

The first Test of Ashes 2023 is living upto expectations. After Ben Stokes-led England opted to bat first on the opening day, on Friday (June 16), they rode on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 to declare at 393 for 8. In reply, Australia posted 386 all-out courtesy of Usman Khawaja's sublime 141 and fifties from Travis Head and Alex Carey.

Day 3 of the opening Test was a rain-marred affair as England went to stumps at 28 for 2, with an overall lead of 35 runs as the match remains in the balance. After the third day's play, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara feels Stokes & Co. will definitely tease Australia with 'something appealing to chase' in the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator Sangakkara said, "I think Australia are on top at the moment. The rain helped them yesterday, it got quite murky and the ball started swinging. At two wickets down, England have some decisions to make."

The former Sri Lankan captain further added, "They (England) will back themselves to score quickly which will create chances for Australia. If England are chasing a win, they will have to declare at some stage. I think they will tease Australia with something appealing to chase."