Ashes, 1st Test: Pat Cummins reveals Australia's playing XI, Mitchell Starc included

ANI
Brisbane, Australia Published: Dec 05, 2021, 02:33 PM(IST)

Pat Cummins has revealed Australia's playing XI for the first Ashes test match, Mitchell Starc included Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

England skipper Joe Root has opted to not disclose the playing XI three days ahead of the game while Australia have announced their XI.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba.

Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also found a place in the bowling attack.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI three days ahead of the game.

"We've got all the options on the table but we're not going to name a team just yet. We'll have to see the forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days," cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

"But it's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now," he added.

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as the Australia captain after a sexting scandal and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 

