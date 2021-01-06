AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis in intensive care after being involved in accident

Italian club AS Roma's director Morgan De Sanctis was involved in a car accident in Rome and has been placed in intensive care on Tuesday night.

According to Italian media reports, the former Italian goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after a serious incident on Rome's busy Via Cristoforo Colombo.

The 43-year-old Italian club's director underwent an operation on an abdominal haemorrhage, where his spleen was removed.

As per the reports, Sanctis is understood to now be conscious and in a stable condition following surgery.

Morgan De Sanctis, who played for clubs like Udinese, Napoli and Roma during his playing career, returned to the capital club in a backroom role in 2017 following his retirement.

