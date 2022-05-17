Arjun Tendulkar must play Mumbai Indians' last game: Ex-India cricketer calls for youngster's IPL debut

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a campaign to forget in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they were the first team to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs this season. MI went on a record losing streak of eight matches at the start of the season to find themselves reeling at the bottom of the points table and have failed to recover ever since.

With just two games in hand, Mumbai Indians made a couple of changes in their penultimate game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. MI brought in Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav in the playing XI to give a chance to the youngsters before the conclusion of the season.

The final two matches for Mumbai Indians are dead-rubber and there were reports that Arjun Tendulkar could feature in the game against SRH. However, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar failed to make the cut as Rohit Sharma named his playing XI against SRH on Tuesday. Nonetheless, there have been calls for Arjun's inclusion in the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants Mumbai Indians to hand an IPL debut to Arjun Tendulkar too as the franchise continues to give chances to a host of youngsters in their remaining matches.

"Arjun must play the last game of the season. Mumbai has given opportunities to almost everyone in the squad…about time you try him out too," the cricket-turned commentator wrote in a tweet.

Arjun was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 30 lakh (INR 3 million) at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. MI have a total of 26 players on their roster out of which they have already used as many as 22 players this season. Only 4 players, including Arjun, are yet to get a chance to play for the five-time champions this season.

Arjun is an all-rounder, who bowls left-arm pace and can also bat left-handed. He has played for the India U-19 team in the past.