Argentine great Diego Maradona's tribute plane unveiled, set to fly for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Diego Maradona's sudden demise in late 2020 shocked the whole sporting fraternity. The legendary footballer died of a heart attack in November 2020 and the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, to be held later this year in Qatar, will be the first-ever edition of the showpiece event without the presence of Maradona.

Nonetheless, a plane -- designed as a flying museum -- dedicated to the great footballer Maradona was unveiled in Argentina and is set to fly for the Qatar World Cup, which will kick off on November 21.

The Maradona-inspired aircraft

The 12-seater plane -- called Tango D10S -- has been financed by an Argentine fintech company in memory of Maradona, who led the national team to the 1986 World Cup title. The aircraft features a picture of Maradona kissing the elusive World Cup trophy on the fuselage whereas the plane's tail comprises his face.

Talking about the wings, it has both of his goals in Argentina's famous 2-1 win over England in the World Cup quarter-final. The 'Hand of God' goal is on the left-wing whereas one of his goals that has been hailed as the greatest of all time on the opposite wing.

“I am mad about Maradona, one of those people who still watch videos of Diego before I go to sleep at night,” Gaston Kolker, CEO of fintech company Give and Get, told Reuters. "This is the first World Cup without Maradona and maybe the last with (Lionel) Messi. I said, I want to make Diego’s plane, I want to make Diego’s plane. And so we launched Tango D10S. When Maradona’s team mates saw it, the World Cup winners from 1986, they were amazed, they were hypnotised by the aircraft," he added.

Further, it has been known that the plane will be available for private hire before eventually being auctioned for charity. "We can't believe or understand this craziness, the love involved," Maradona's daughter Dalma said. "How far will fans go? As far as a plane."