Watch | Texas school shooting: NBA coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea to senators

The news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and murdering at least 19 children shook the sports world on Tuesday.It was the bloodiest school shooting in the United States since a shooter killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly ten years ago.

"I'm fed up. I've had enough," Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

"We're going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?"



Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022 ×

Before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Kerr asked Congress to impose background checks for firearms purchases.



