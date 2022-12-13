Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup Semi Final Live online on OTT Apps, Mobile & TV

Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Semi-Final 2022:The stage is set for the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar. Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be up against 2018 edition's runners-up Croatia on Wednesday (December 14). While Argentina entered the last four with a thrilling win over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, beating them 4-3 in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 scoreline following the end of regulation and extra time, Croatia went past Brazil with a 4-2 scoreline in the shootouts to reach this far.

For Argentina, the South American nation has reached the summit clash on five occasions; winning twice (1978 & 86) along with being runners-up thrice (1930,90 & 2014) in the showpiece event's history. They will be eager to make the most of this opportunity and win the trophy for Messi, who is playing his last World Cup in all likelihood. Meanwhile, Croatia have reached the top four on two back-to-back occasions and will give themselves a strong chance after having beaten tournament-favourites Brazil despite trailing 1-0 till the end moments of the final extra time. They managed to level scores and keep calm to win the penalty shootout and won't be an easy opposition for Argentina by any means.

Ahead of the semis, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic told reporters in Dubai on Monday (December 12), "I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written."

Here's everything you need to know about the semi-final clash:

What is the venue for Argentina vs Croatia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Argentina vs Croatia semi-final clash will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The Semi-Final will get kickoff at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (December 14).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?