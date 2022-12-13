Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Preview & prediction, Head to Head, lineup

Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: The duel will be a mouth-watering possibility, as supporters from both sides can anticipate high-quality entertainment from some of the world's top players, including Lionel Messi and Luka Modric. The teams' head-to-head records are tied, with each winning two matches and drawing one. When it comes to World Cup matches, the two sides are virtually indistinguishable, with each having one win.

Argentina vs Croatia Head to Head: FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals

The first World Cup encounter between the teams occurred in 1998, when Croatia advanced to the semifinals. The memories of the last encounter are still vivid in the minds of Lionel Messi and his teammates, as they were battered by the European side, with Luka Modric scoring a screamer and Willy Caballero's blunder allowing Ante Rebic to add disgrace. The game ended in a 3-0 defeat for Argentina, who made it to the last 16 by the skin of their teeth.

ARG vs CRO Head to Head

On 4 June 1994, Croatia vs Argentina match ended in 0-0 in an international friendly match. The two teams again came together on 26 June 1998 where the score on the board was 1-0 at FIFA World Cup. In an international friendly in 2006, Croatia vs Argentina scored 3-2. In 2014, both the teams came for a face-off and finished 2-1 in an international friendly. In the last FIFA World Cup in 2018, Argentina vs Croatia finished 0-3. Argentina had won four consecutive games after losing 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup play. The two-time winners then completed their business with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, followed by another 2-0 victory. Things went even better for them in the Round of 16 as they defeated Australia 2-1. They won on penalties against the Netherlands after Wout Weghorst overturned their 2-0 lead in normal time.

Croatia is one of just two teams yet to lose in the tournament and will like to beat Argentina. They began the season with a goalless draw against Morocco before thrashing Canada 4-1. They took a point away from Belgium in the last group encounter, drawing blank and thus ending the latter's aspirations. In the knockout stage, though, they were back to their old ways, dismantling Japan and then tournament favourites Brazil, the latter triumph being a memorable one in their history.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Croatia group details

S.no Team games W D L GD Pts

1 Argentina 3 2 0 2 +3 6

2 Croatia 3 1 2 1 +3 5

Knockout stage results

Argentina: Round of 16: Argentina 2-1 Australia

Quarterfinal: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia: Round of 16: Japan 1-1 Croatia (Croatia won 3-1 on penalties)

Quarterfinal: Brazil 1-1 Croatia (Croatia won 4-2 on penalties)

Suspensions

Argentina: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna

Croatia: None

World Cup Record

Argentina: Team made a total of 18 appearances with the first game played in 1930. The team was a best result champion in 1978 and 1986.

Croatia: Team made a total of 6 appearances with the first in 1998. They were the best result Runners-up in 2018.

Argentina vs Croatia Predicted Lineup

Argentina: Martinez; Martinez, Otamendi, Molina, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Alvarez, Messi

Croatia: Livakovic; Gvardiol, Juranovic, Lovren, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Perisic, Kramaric, Livaja

Argentina vs Croatia date, kick-off time and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals clash will take place on Wednesday, 14 December. The game will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time. The match will be played at Lusail Stadium in Lusail