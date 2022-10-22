Argentina captain Lionel Messi picks his title favourites for FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina will head into the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 as one of the major title contenders considering the quality and experience in their ranks. While Lionel Messi will be looking to bow out with the elusive trophy in what is certain to be his last World Cup, Argentina also have the likes of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, and Lisandro Martinez among others in their squad making them one of the favourites.

Messi will once again spearhead Argentina's charge at the World Cup and will be hoping to clinch his second major international trophy after winning the Copa America last year to bag his maiden international title. While Argentina will head into the competition as one of the favourites, Messi believes the likes of France and Brazil will be top contenders for the title.

Messi was recently asked to name his favourites for the showpiece event in Qatar. While he believes the likes of England and Spain will also be favourites, the Argentinian put his money on Brazil and defending champions France.

"There are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some. But if I have to keep one or two, today I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup," said the Argentina maestro.

Explaining why he believes France and Brazil are top title contenders, Messi said both teams have a clear style of play and have the same coach for a long time now. Interestingly, Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of Copa America last year to win the trophy.

"They've had the same group (of players) for a long time, working well. France, aside from the last Euros when they were eliminated (in the last 16) and did badly, they have some impressive players. They have a clear idea and the same coach (Didier Deschamps). Brazil is similar (with Tite in charge)," Messi added.

Both Brazil and France have the strongest squads on paper and will arguably start as favourites in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. While Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, defending champions France are part of Group D with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark.

