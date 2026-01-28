/AO 2026 | 'Observed even when pooping': Swiatek asks 'are we animals' and chimes in on privacy debate

Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open 2026 after losing 7–5, 6–1 in straight sets to Elena Rybakina on Wednesday (Jan 28). After the loss, Swiatek lashed out at grand slam broadcasters for invading the players' privacy at the tournament. Swiatek's outburst came a day after Coco Gauff also hit out at Australian Open broadcasters for capturing her moment of smashing the racquet post loss. Swiatek defended Gauff's stand on player privacy and asked for balance between providing content and personal spcae.

Swiatek asks if 'players are animal'

"The question is, are we tennis players? Or are we animals in the zoo? Where they are observed even when they’re pooping," Swiatek asked at her post-match press conference. "Okay, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice to have your own process and not always be observed. In other sports, you have some technical things you want to do, and it would be nice to have some space where you can do that without the whole world watching," she added.

Earlier in the tournament, Swiatek was stopped from entering the Melbourne Park without proper ID and the moment instantly became a meme. The Polish player didn't like it and touched upon the topic during the press conference as well. She said: "We’re meant to be watched on court and in the press. That’s our job. It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation. It’s funny for sure, but for us, I don’t think it’s necessary."