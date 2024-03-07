Anything is possible: Lewis Hamilton makes BIG claim, does not rule out Max Verstappen's move to Mercedes

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a huge claim ahead of the forthcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which gets underway on March 9. Hamilton spoke about his arch-rival Max Verstappen and feels that there is a possibility that Mercedes, his current team whom he will leave for Ferrari in 2025, can try and acquire Verstappen's services. The Great Britian racing driver feels his move from Mercedes has certainly shown that 'anything is possible'.

Speaking to the reporter, in Jeddah, ahead of the upcoming Saudi GP, Hamilton said, "My move has shown that anything's possible, and it's going to be a really interesting next six months or so. He further opined, "I don't have an extra scoop. I know that... I'm sure Max is on the list, but I'm pretty sure he's tied up, and also, I couldn't see why you would leave a car that is that good."

It is to be noted that the Red Bull driver Verstappen has won 19 of 22 races last year and is on his way to a third successive title in Saudi. He also won the season-opener in Bahrain recently. The Dutch driver has a contract at Red Bull until 2028. It is believed that his contact includes release clauses linked to other key members of the team. At present, Verstappen clearly stated that he is content at Red Bull. Nonetheless, he was in the news lately after his father Jos Verstappen spoke against team boss Christian Horner, who has under investigation for inappropriate behavior with a female employee (on Thursday, the team suspended the woman in question).

While Verstappen agreed that Hamilton's move, to Ferrari, has changed the landscape, he ruled out any change whatsoever shortly.

"Nobody would have seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari," Verstappen told reporters on Thursday. "You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you. So you can never say 100% that that is how it is going to be... but I am very relaxed and very happy at the team and the performance is there, so there is no reason to leave."