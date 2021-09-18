Anil Kumble or VVS Laxman? Who is the frontrunner to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach

Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team will end after the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman scheduled this year in November. Ahead of the tournament, Shastri hinted that he will not seek an extension of his contract.

"I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I've over-achieved," Shastri said in an interview with The Guardian.

On being asked about the right time for him to leave, he said, "I believe so because I've achieved all I wanted. Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. I spoke to Michael Atherton earlier this summer and said: 'For me, this is the ultimate – to beat Australia in Australia and win in England in Covid times.' We lead England 2-1 and the way we played at Lord’s and the Oval was special."

So far, Shastri has overseen two Test series victories in Australia, although the side crashed out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England.

If not Shastri, then who will be the next coach? Reports have been circulating that BCCI might ask Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team.

Kumble has experience with the Indian team when he was the coach for a year between 2016-17 when the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Sachin Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly had appointed him, replacing Shastri.

However, a bitter fall-out with captain Virat Kohli led to Kumble tendering his resignation after the Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan. Kohli has already announced that he will quit as T20 captain after the World Cup.

Along with Kumble, the board may also approach Laxman, who has been a mentor of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for some years now.

"Anil Kumble's exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn't the best example set. However, it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The criteria for BCCI's coach's job will be such that only a select few with very good record as player as well as experience of coaching/mentorship can apply for the top job," the source said.

On being asked if Vikram Rathour is in contention, the official said, "He can apply if he wishes to but he doesn't have the stature to become a head coach of the Indian cricket team."

"He is at best an assistant coach. However, when we select the new coach, he will have a team all by himself. So let's wait and watch," the source concluded.

