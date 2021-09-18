'Never overstay your welcome': Ravi Shastri set to step down as head coach of the Indian cricket team

Ravi Shastri is set to step down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He has hinted that he will not seek an extension of his contract after his tenure ends at the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman this year in November.

"I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I've over-achieved," Shastri said in an interview with The Guardian.

On being asked about the right time for him to leave, he said, "I believe so because I've achieved all I wanted. Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. I spoke to Michael Atherton earlier this summer and said: 'For me, this is the ultimate – to beat Australia in Australia and win in England in Covid times.' We lead England 2-1 and the way we played at Lord’s and the Oval was special."

"We've also beaten every country in the world in their own backyard in white-ball cricket. If we win the [T20] World Cup that will be the icing on the cake. There is nothing more. To beat Australia away and to lead the series in England in a Covid year? It is the most satisfying moment of my four decades in cricket," Shastri added.

Since replacing Anil Kumble in mid-2017, Shastri, 59, has overseen two Test series victories in Australia, although the side crashed out in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England.

The move comes just days after Virat Kohli decided to step down as India's Twenty20 captain following the 20-overs World Cup beginning next month, and Shastri reckoned it would be the right time for him to step aside as well.

India led the five-Test series in England heading into the final match in Manchester which was called off after COVID-19 cases in the touring camp.

Shastri himself contracted the virus and could not accompany the team to Manchester where a fourth member of the support staff tested positive, prompting the match to be cancelled.

Shastri came under fire for holding a book launch at a party in London where guests were seen without masks, but the former all-rounder brushed off the criticism.

