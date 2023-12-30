LIVE TV
Andrew McDonald hints at Cameron Green as David Warner replacement, says 'all options will be considered'

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
main img

Andrew McDonald hints at Cameron Green as David Warner replacement, says 'all options will be considered' Photograph:(Twitter)

It will be the end of an era in Australian cricket in the first week of January when star batter David Warner will officially retire from the Test format. A long-term servant of the cricket team, Warner’s retirement after the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test against Pakistan will open the gates for the fresh stock as the likes of Cameron Green and Matthew Renshaw knock on the doors. Coach Andrew McDonald though has hinted that Green could be brought in as a replacement even if there is a need for batting-order reshuffle.

Options open for McDonald and Co

"All options will be considered. And I said we're not going to make the decision until the deadline which will be the West Indies game," McDonald said in the aftermath of Australia’s win over Pakistan.

“Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation," McDonald confirmed.

Australia will take on the West Indies after the Pakistan series is over and will need to find the missing piece in the puzzle to replace the retiring Warner. Interestingly, Green has an upper hand to make the Test squad having been part of the recent success including the World Test Championship (WTC) triumph and the Ashes in England. He is also without a contract in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Renshaw are also part of the conversation having impressed in the domestic Sheffield Shield competitions. On the flip side, Bancroft and Renshaw have been on the verge of the first team in the past with impressive stints whenever called upon. Renshaw was part of the India tour in February and has been traveling with the squad which could help him boost his chances to cement a place in the Playing XI.

"There's a few options. Everyone is well aware of the options. I'm a person that once you know when you're going to make the decision, you make it at that point in time. Until then the discussions will be open. We'll put a deadline on that. That'll be the West Indies selection meeting,” McDonald spoke on other options.

Australia will next take field at the SCG on January 3 when they play Pakistan in the third Test match. They have already pocketed the series 2-0 with a 79-run win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. A win in SCG will be the perfect farewell to Warner who will be playing in his hometown.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

