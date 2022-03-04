An absolute legend! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others pay tribute after Shane Warne's shocking demise

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2022, 08:21 PM(IST)

Indian cricket fraternity paid rich tributes after Shane Warne's shocking demise. Photograph:( AFP )

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners after the shocking demise of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne. Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

One of the best spinners of all time, Warne was known for his ability to trouble the best of batters with his spin wizardry. He produced numerous match-winning performances for Australia in an international career filled with several highs and lows.

One of the best spinners of all time, Warne was known for his ability to trouble the best of batters with his spin wizardry. He produced numerous match-winning performances for Australia in an international career filled with several highs and lows.

Warne was the first to complete the milestone of 700 Test wickets and was the highest wicket-taker in Tests at a time before being surpassed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished his career with 800 wickets in the longest format. Warne also holds the record for most wickets in a calendar year in Test cricket with a staggering 96 scalps in 2005.

The cricket fraternity paid rich tributes after the news of Warne's shocking demise emerged on Friday. A number of current and former Indian cricketers including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and others took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Also Read: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away aged 52 due to suspected heart attack

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," wrote Kohli in a tweet.

"I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it," tweeted Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: 'A huge loss for cricket': World reacts to shocking demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. He made his international debut for Australia against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1993. He went on to play 145 Tests and 194 ODIs in his international career spanning over 15 years.

With 708 wickets in Tests, Warne is Australia's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall. He picked up 293 wickets in ODIs before retiring as one of the greats of the game.

