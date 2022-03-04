An absolute legend! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others pay tribute after Shane Warne's shocking demise

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, died aged 52 on Friday (March 04). In a brief statement, Warne's management informed that the former Australian cricketer passed away due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne's shocking demise has left the entire cricketing fraternity mourning.

One of the best spinners of all time, Warne was known for his ability to trouble the best of batters with his spin wizardry. He produced numerous match-winning performances for Australia in an international career filled with several highs and lows.

Warne was the first to complete the milestone of 700 Test wickets and was the highest wicket-taker in Tests at a time before being surpassed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished his career with 800 wickets in the longest format. Warne also holds the record for most wickets in a calendar year in Test cricket with a staggering 96 scalps in 2005.

The cricket fraternity paid rich tributes after the news of Warne's shocking demise emerged on Friday. A number of current and former Indian cricketers including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and others took to Twitter to express their condolences.

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," wrote Kohli in a tweet.

"I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it," tweeted Rohit Sharma.

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022 ×

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022 ×

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022 ×

It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022 ×

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022 ×

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022 ×

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. He made his international debut for Australia against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1993. He went on to play 145 Tests and 194 ODIs in his international career spanning over 15 years.

With 708 wickets in Tests, Warne is Australia's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall. He picked up 293 wickets in ODIs before retiring as one of the greats of the game.