Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt message for entire world during Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday shared a heartfelt message for everyone across the world during a conversation with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen in what was a live session on social media platform Instagram conducted by the Englishman. When asked what message Rohit would want to share to the entire world as it continues to fight back against the deadly COVID-19, the Hitman said every individual can make a huge difference by being a bit disciplined for a few weeks.

Rohit said that people keep on saying that they want to contribute something for their respective country and this is the right time to be a bit disciplined and make a huge contribution to the well-being of everyone.

ALSO READ: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson pens down heartfelt letter for medical professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

“For the entire word, I would say that be a bit disciplined and stay in your house. Everyone wants to contribute something for their country and this is the time to do it. All we are asking is to stay at your home. I know people will go out to buy out groceries and basic things but be a bit disciplined. Stay clean, maintain your personal hygiene and social distancing, that’s all you need to do,” said Rohit during the Instagram live session with Pietersen.

Pietersen and Rohit had a long session conversing all things related to cricket, life and how they are dealing with the complete lockdown. Even the likes of AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen commenting during the live session and all four had good banter.

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar makes special request to everyone during 21-day lockdown period

Meanwhile, Pietersen has been one of the biggest ambassadors when it comes to spreading awareness about COVID-19. For his Indian fans and followers, KP has been posting messages in Hindi which even led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to him.

