Amanda Anisimova, in Wimbledon 2025 final rematch, sets up Iga Swiatek quarter-final at US Open 2025

Ever since making a comeback following a mental health break, Amanda Anisimova is reaching new heights in women's tennis world. At her last major, Wimbledon 2025, she reached the final by beating title-favourite Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. Anisimova, however, lost at the All-England Club in the final against Iga Swiakek in straight sets. The American now has a chance to avenge the loss at ongoing US Open 2025. Anisimova, in here best run at the year's last major, has set up a quarter-final against Swiatek in women's singles after her R16 win on Monday (Sep 1).

Anisimova beats Haddad Maia in US Open R16

Anisimova was determined right from the beginning of her R16 match against Brazilian Haddad Maia on Monday (Sep 1). The Wimbledon 2025 finalist won her first set without dropping a game and lost just three in the next one to wrap up a fast 6-0, 6-3 win. Anisimova expressed happiness over her performance, especially in New York and said: "It was so great to be back on this court. It’s been a few years since I played here and it’s an incredible atmosphere.'

Anisimova had taken a break from tennis because to take care of mental health issues and made a comeback in Wimbledon 2024. Her Wimbledon 2025 performance (finalist) was the best since legendary Serena Williams in 2019 and she was the youngest to reach the title game at 23, also best since Serena at 22 in 2004.

Anisimova set for Swiatek rematch