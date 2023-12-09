Alyssa Healy replaces now-retired Meg Lanning as Australia’s all-format captain

Seasoned campaigner Alyssa Healy has replaced now-retired Aussie veteran Meg Lanning as Australia women's cricket team’s all-format captain. Filling in for her shoes for extended spells during the past two years, including at this year’s Ashes, Healy will now captain Australia, with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath appointed as her deputy.

Healy, 33, has been around for a long time now, and following Lanning’s shock international retirement call last month, she was the frontrunner for the job.

Considering the credentials both bring to the table, with Healy needing no introduction to her accolades list while McGrath recently creating history for guiding Adelaide Strikers to back-to-back WBBL titles, Australia women’s cricket moving forward is clearly in safe hands.

Speaking on her appointment as Australia’s all-format captain, Healy said she feels honoured and grateful for the opportunity. Healy added she enjoys the support she received from the dressing room in the past couple of years.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team," Healy said. "I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.

"My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I'll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had,” Healy added.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Bangar returns to Punjab Kings backroom staff ahead of IPL 2024

Reflecting on the challenges ahead, Healy said she is proud of the group at the helm and excited to work with a few emerging cricketers through the ranks.

"It's an exciting time to be involved with this team, we're seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group,” Healy concluded.

India Test – the first assignment!

After missing the latest season of WBBL with a broken finger, Healy has returned to training, giving herself every chance to attain full fitness ahead of the upcoming India Test (scheduled to start on December 21 in Mumbai) – her first assignment as the full-time captain.

Meanwhile, per the reports, their appointments were ratified at a Cricket Australia board meeting on Friday.

"Alyssa is an outstanding player and leader who has earned enormous respect both on and off the field," CA general manager of high-performance and national teams Ben Oliver said. "Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women's team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain.