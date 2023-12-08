Sanjay Bangar returns to Punjab Kings backroom staff ahead of IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has rejoined Punjab Kings (PBKS) backroom staff, this time as the head of cricket development ahead of IPL 2024. Previously, Bangar held the head coach post at Punjab Kings from 2014 to 2016. Bangar will join head coach Trevor Bayliss in the coaching department and be part of the mini-auction scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Speaking on his appointment, Bangar said rejoining the Punjab camp in the IPL is a privilege. Besides, he admitted looking forward to new challenges, including finalising the best possible squad for the upcoming season.

"It's my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again," Bangar said in a media release. "We have a good core of players as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of players releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success."

Meanwhile, before rejoining Punjab Kings, Bangar worked as the batting consultant for one year (in 2021) at the Royal Challengers Bangalore before overtaking the head coach’s role for the next two seasons.

Working alongside RCB’s director of cricket, Mike Hesson, Bangar helped RCB reach playoffs in two of the three seasons.

The former all-rounder has had a decade-old coaching experience, including working as the batting coach with the Indian men’s team on two occasions. Outside of tasting success with the RCB lately, Bangar helped Punjab reach the final in the 2014 season, where they finished second, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Punjab Kings released only five players ahead of the mini-auction, with Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksha and India’s Shah Rukh Khan being the top names.