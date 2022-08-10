Alyssa Healy issues clarification after facing backlash over 'salty' tweet post CWG win against India

Australian women's team star Alyssa Healy posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday (August 09) after her team's victory against India in the gold medal match at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. Australia defeated India by 9 runs in a thrilling final at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham to clinch their maiden gold medal in the inaugural edition of women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games.

The final between India and Australia was marred with controversy after Aussie all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to take part in the game despite testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game. McGrath tested positive for the virus ahead of the toss but was allowed to take the field after ICC's approval.

While she was seen sitting with a mask on in the dugout during Australia's batting innings, McGrath came out to bat without a mask, She later was also seen fielding without a mask on but avoided celebrating with her teammates after taking a catch.

The decision to allow McGrath to play the game despite testing positive for COVID-19 was questioned by many with fans calling out the hypocrisy as India's para discuss thrower Aneesh Pillai was barred from participating in his event at CWG 2022 after testing positive for the virus a few days before the women's cricket final.

With Indian fans expressing their outrage on Twitter and slamming the organisers for allowing Australia to field a COVID-positive player in the final, Australia batter Alyssa Healy took to Twitter to take a dig at the critics. Healy shared a cryptic post with an image of a boat which had 'salty' written on it.

Healy faced immense backlash from the Indian cricket fans soon after the post took Twitter by a storm. The Australian batter was called out by the fans leading her to issue a clarification over her post. Explaining her stance, Healy said it was just a picture of a boat with the name Salty and that fans should stop reading into it.

. Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back! https://t.co/ZUhES3bS78 — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 9, 2022 ×

Talking about the final, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. They rode on senior batter Beth Mooney's brilliant knock of 61 runs to post a strong total of 161 runs in 20 overs. India came close to chasing down the target but ended up falling short eventually.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33) took India closer to the finishing line with a 96-run stand for the third wicket after a poor start. However, the duo lost their wickets in quick succession leading to a collapse as India folded for 152 runs with 3 balls to spare to lose the game by 9 runs.