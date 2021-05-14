'Always try to talk to him': Jasprit Bumrah thanks this Kiwi pacer for his growth

Indian bowling star Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best pacers in the world of cricket. He has led the bowling attack for India and Mumbai Indians for the past few years now.

But, Bumrah has revealed that a Kiwi bowler helped him grow as a pacer. According to Jasprit Bumrah, he shares a great relationship with Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Bumrah said: "I met him for the first time in 2015. As a child I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated with how he used to bowl for New Zealand and how he used to operate. When I met him over here it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the cricket field. That was very good and that relationship has only gotten better each and every year."

"I always try to talk to him, even when I am not here and with the Indian team. It has been a good journey and hopefully every year, I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling. He has played a major role in that. It's been a great relationship and hopefully this continues for many years to come."

Jasprit Bumrah is set to star in the WTF finals against New Zealand. The Indian pacer will lead the bowling attack for Team India in the quest to win the inaugural WTC finals.