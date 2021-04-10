'Always hurts...': KKR's Shubman Gill hopes to avoid net run rate trap in playoff race

Shubman Gill has said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to avoid the net run-rate trap in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after missing out on playoff qualification in the previous edition of the tournament, played in the UAE.

KKR finished IPL 2020 with 14 points under their belt but were level with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR had a net run rate of -0.214 in what was one of the tightest finishes to an IPL league stage. However, RCB qualified for the playoffs on a net run rate of 0.172.

Shubman expressed the pain of missing out by such a tight margin but said that the team would look to improve and avoid a similar situation in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament.

"Missing qualification on net run rate, by the barest of margins, always hurts. But there is always room for improvement. And that's what we will try to do this year and not leave it to the net run rate," Gill told The National.

KKR would look to flourish under the full-time captaincy of Eoin Morgan and all eyes would be on Gill as to how he goes about his business in the new season.

"You get to practice before any tournament starts, that's where you kind of adjust. You get enough time in practice sessions and match simulation, practice matches. So that is enough time to adjust," Gill said.

"The way I see it, it has been a good six seven months. The last time I played IPL, and after that I have played plenty of cricket which has given me a lot of confidence."

KKR start their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.