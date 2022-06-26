'Allegations came from BCCI': Tainted umpire Asad Rauf on running shops in Pakistan after leaving cricket

Tainted Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf currently runs two shops in Lahore's Landa Bazaar in Pakistan to make ends meet after leaving cricket. He was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for five years in 2016 after being found guilty of being involved in match-fixing and spot-fixing. Allegations of betting in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were also levelled against him leading to the official ban.

Rauf was a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel from 2006 to 2013 and officiated in 170 international matches from 2010 to 2013. He was one of the regulars in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but his umpiring career went downhill after fixing allegations were first levelled against him in 2013.

Images of Rauf from his shop in Pakistan's Lahore went viral on social media a few days back after a local Pakistani channel interviewed him. The former umpire claimed he has not followed cricket since 2013. Rauf also went on to claim the allegations came from BCCI and that the board's decision to ban him was final.

Also Read: He is very deserving of coming close to a Test squad: Manjrekar lauds Sarfaraz Khan after dream run

"Unse mera toh koi lena dena tha hi nahi, wo unhi (BCCI) ki taraf se aaye aur unhone hi decision le liye (I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves)," said the former Pakistani umpire.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets in final to cinch historic maiden Ranji Trophy title

The International Cricket Counil (ICC) had withdrawn Rauf's name from the Elite Umpire Panel after his name cropped up in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. Back then, it was alleged that the former Pakistani umpire took gifts and bribe from bookies. He was also charged for illgeal betting, cheating and fraud by the Mumbai police but denied the allegations before being found guilty.