All England Open | Lakshya Sen keeps Indian hopes alive, enters quarter-finals with R32 win vs Angus

Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen is the only Indian left at the ongoing All England Open badminton championship three days into the tournament. Sen beat Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in men's singles Round of 32 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 on Thursday (Mar 5) to enter the quarter-finals. This was Sen's second win of the tournament after beating top ranked Shi Yuqi of China in an epic upset in the first round of the tournament. Lakshya will now face Li Shifeng in R16 on Friday (Mar 6) and would hope to make it to the semis. Notably, Lakshya had made it to the final of All England Open 2022 and will aim to one up his best at the ongoing edition.

Lakshya keeps Indian hopes alive at All England Open

The Indian shuttler kept his nerves at 19-19 to win the first game 21-19. In the second game, was up 11-4 before it became 20-17 and his opponent saved three match points to make it 20-20 and then went on win 21-23. In the third and final game, Lakshya was at his best again and won it dominantly 21-10.

Speaking after the match, Sen talked about the reason behind the second game he lost and said: "I think didn't play freely towards the end of the second set and just gave too many easy shots for him to get. But yeah, I think I was prepared again in the third set to just go all out and happy with the way I played in the third (game)."

Talking about how he managed to kept his calm in the deciding third game, Lakhsya said: "It was important to just switch off, forget the second set, forget the first set and just play the third set with the same game plan which was working."

