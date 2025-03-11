India's Lakshya Sen staged a remarkable comeback to secure a second-round spot at the All England Championships on Tuesday (March 11), while compatriot HS Prannoy suffered an early exit in the men's singles competition.

Advertisment

World No. 15 Lakshya fought back from a game down to defeat Chinese Taipei’s world No. 37, SU Li Yang, with a hard-fought 13-21, 21-17, 21-15 victory in the opening round of the prestigious Super 1000 event. The 23-year-old from Almora will now take on Indonesia’s third seed, Jonatan Christie, whom he had defeated during his fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics last year.

Also Read: Vanessa Low: Leaping beyond limits, one record at a time

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships and Asian Games, fell short against France’s Toma Junior Popov. Despite a 53-minute battle, the world No. 29 Indian lost 19-21, 16-21 to the 17th-ranked Frenchman. Prannoy had his chances in the first game, leading 6-1 and later 15-12, but Popov turned the contest around with a strong finish. In the second game, Prannoy fought back from 9-13 to level at 13-13, but Popov’s aggressive play saw him close out the match convincingly.

Advertisment

Satish-Aadya lose

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath faced a tough challenge against China’s world No. 7 duo, Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui. The Indian team lost 6-21, 15-21 in a 51-minute encounter.

Lakshya’s match was an intense contest, with the Indian bouncing back in the second game after a tight battle until 17-17. He capitalized on three crucial errors from Yang to clinch four consecutive points and force a decider. In the third game, Lakshya led 11-9 at the interval. Though Yang fought back to level at 15-15, Lakshya displayed composure and dominance, securing the last six points with a combination of powerful returns, a body smash, and unforced errors from his opponent.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and world No. 1 men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)