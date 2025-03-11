Vanessa Low is the definition of resilience and strength. With striking blonde hair, piercing blue eyes, and an athletic build, she dominates both on and off the track. Her fearless mindset and relentless drive have turned adversity into triumph, making her a true inspiration. She is a name synonymous with resilience, determination, and excellence in para-athletics.

A two-time Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder in the long jump, Vanessa’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Having faced a life-altering accident at the age of 15, she refused to let adversity define her. Instead, she rebuilt her life, becoming a dominant force in Paralympic sports. In an exclusive interview with WION, Vanessa, who is in the capital to participate in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, shares insights into her journey, the mindset that fuels her success, and her vision for the future of para-sports.

Q. Vanessa, you have had an incredible journey in sports. Can you tell us about your early days and what inspired you to become an athlete?

Vanessa: My journey in sports began as a child in Germany, where I was always active and loved physical challenges. However, my life took a dramatic turn when I was involved in a train accident at 15, resulting in the loss of both my legs. The early days of my recovery were incredibly tough, but I refused to let my circumstances define me. Watching the Paralympics inspired me to explore sports again, and that’s how I found my passion for track and field.

Q. Your resilience is truly inspiring. What motivated you to keep pushing forward despite challenges?

Vanessa: I think the biggest motivator was my love for movement and competition. After my accident, I had to relearn everything, from walking to simply balancing myself. It was frustrating, but I refused to accept limitations. I wanted to live life fully. Over time, sports became a way to regain my independence and prove to myself that I was still capable of achieving great things.

Q. You have represented both Germany and Australia. What influenced your decision to switch national teams?

Vanessa: Representing Germany was an honor, but after moving to Australia and marrying my husband, Scott Reardon, who is also a Paralympic athlete, I felt a deep connection to my new home. Australia has an incredible sporting culture, and I wanted to challenge myself in a new environment. It was a tough decision, but one that felt right for my personal and professional growth.

Q. You’ve won Paralympic gold and set world records. What do these achievements mean to you?

Vanessa: Winning gold at the Paralympics and setting records is an incredible feeling, but beyond the medals, it’s about inspiring others. I want people, especially those facing adversity, to see that they can overcome challenges and achieve greatness in their own way. For me, every competition is an opportunity to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible.

Q. What does a typical training day look like for you?

Vanessa: My training days are intense! I start with warm-ups and mobility exercises, followed by sprint drills and jump techniques. Strength training is a big part of my routine, as it helps me generate power for my jumps. Recovery is equally important, so I focus on physiotherapy, stretching, and rest to prevent injuries.

Q. What’s next for you? Any goals you are working towards?

Vanessa: I’m always setting new goals. Right now, my focus is on upcoming international competitions, but beyond that, I want to continue advocating for adaptive sports and creating more opportunities for athletes with disabilities. I believe sports have the power to change lives, and I want to be part of that movement.

Q. Any message for young athletes who look up to you?

Vanessa: Believe in yourself and never let obstacles define you. Your journey may be different from others, but that’s what makes it special. Keep pushing, stay passionate, and surround yourself with people who support your dreams. Anything is possible if you work for it!