Indian badminton stars are set to take on one of their toughest challenges as they compete in the prestigious All England Championships, starting Tuesday in Birmingham. Despite decades of success on the global stage, the elusive All England title has remained out of reach since Pullela Gopichand's triumph in 2001 and Prakash Padukone's historic win in 1980.

Advertisment

Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen came closest in recent years, finishing as runners-up in 2015 and 2022, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have made back-to-back semi-final appearances. Yet, the title has continued to slip through India’s grasp.

This year, the challenge is steeper as top Indian shuttlers enter the tournament struggling with injuries and inconsistent form.

Also Read: Government cracks down on tobacco, alcohol advertisements in Indian Premier League

Advertisment

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, returns after a hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw from the Asia Mixed Team Championships. The 29-year-old, now coached by Indonesian Irwanshyah Adi Pratama, faces Korea’s Ga Eun Kim in the opening round, with potential clashes against China's Han Yue and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in later rounds.

Lakshya Sen, a semi-finalist last year, has had a rocky start to 2025 with early exits in previous tournaments. The 23-year-old faces Japan's Koki Watanabe in his opening match and could meet Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the second round.

HS Prannoy, currently ranked World No. 30, has struggled since recovering from chikungunya ahead of the Paris Olympics. He faces France’s Toma Junior Popov in the first round.

Advertisment

Men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded 7th, have been India's most consistent pair, showing strong performances at the Malaysia and India Opens. They begin their campaign against Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.

Women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked World No. 9, take on Chinese Taipei’s Shuo Yun Sung and Chien Hui Yu. Another Indian duo, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, will face Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung from Taipei.

In mixed doubles, India is fielding three pairs: Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, and Sathish Karunakaran with Aadya Variyath. Despite the challenges, Indian shuttlers remain determined to break the All England title drought. With experience, talent, and resilience, they aim to defy the odds and script history.

(With inputs from agencies)