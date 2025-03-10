The Indian health ministry has instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prohibit all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate promotions, during the upcoming tournament starting March 22.

In a letter to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said that cricketers, who serve as role models for Indian youth, should not be linked—directly or indirectly—to the promotion of these products.

"IPL must strictly enforce regulations banning tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate ads, both within stadium premises and during televised matches," Goel wrote. He further urged a ban on the sale of such products at all IPL-affiliated events and sports facilities.

The directive also discourages sportspersons and commentators from endorsing any products associated with tobacco or alcohol, even indirectly.

With millions of viewers glued to their screens during the Indian Premier League, the tournament is a prime platform for advertisers. However, the health ministry has raised concerns about the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, which account for over 70% of annual deaths.

"India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide, with nearly 14 lakh fatalities annually. Alcohol, too, is the most commonly used psychoactive substance in the country," Goel remarked.

He further highlighted that the Indian Premier League and its players have a social and moral responsibility to promote public health. "Cricketers are seen as fitness icons and must lead by example. Given IPL’s massive influence, it should align with the government’s health initiatives to encourage a healthier lifestyle."

This move reinforces India’s commitment to curbing tobacco and alcohol consumption while using sports as a platform to drive positive health messaging.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the tournament on March 22.

(With inputs from agencies)