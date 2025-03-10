The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to lodge a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after its CEO and Champions Trophy tournament director, Sumair Ahmed Syed, were not included in the closing ceremony presentation in Dubai on Sunday (March 9).

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not happy with the ICC’s explanation that Ahmed was left out because the governing body had initially planned for Naqvi to be on stage. When Naqvi did not attend the final, the ICC reportedly adjusted its plans, sources close to the development said.

Pakistan has rejected this justification, citing multiple instances where the ICC allegedly overlooked Pakistan’s role as the tournament’s host nation. The PCB highlighted errors such as the incorrect display of the CT2025 logo during the India-Bangladesh match and the accidental playing of the Indian national anthem during the Australia-England match in Lahore. The ICC later attributed the anthem mix-up to a playlist error, saying that it was corrected within seconds.

During the Champions Trophy final, BCCI President Roger Binny awarded the white jackets to the Indian players, while ICC Chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to India’s captain Rohit Sharma and gave medals to the winners. Other officials on stage included BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket CEO Roger Twose.

PCB Chief reacts

Despite the controversy, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to his team, law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and all participating teams for ensuring a successful tournament.

"Your commitment and collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of this prestigious tournament," Naqvi wrote on social media platform X. "Pakistan takes immense pride in hosting the Champions Trophy and delivering a spectacular event for cricket fans worldwide."

See the post here:

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated PCB team, the vigilant law enforcement agencies, the supportive provincial governments, the esteemed ICC officials, and the phenomenal cricket teams that traveled to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Your… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) March 10, 2025

