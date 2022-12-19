All aligned for the 'stars'! Here's EERIE similarities between SRT's 2011 ODI WC & Messi's FIFA WC run

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition lived up to expectations. The riveting group stage was followed by the Round of 16, hard-fought quarters, semi-finals before the final was one for the ages, involding Argentina and France. The two heavyweights locked horns, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where Lionel Messi-led Argentina line-up ended their 36-year-drought to win the FIFA World Cup trophy in a nail-biting finale. After leading the French line-up 2-0 till the 80th minute, Argentina conceded two goals in succession before the match remained poised, at 3-3, after end of extra time. In the penalty shootout, Argentina edged past the defending champions, by a 4-2 margin, to end on a high.

Post the end of the FIFA WC, in Qatar, some eerie similarities have been brought forward between Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 ODI World Cup run and Messi's overall journey in the recently-concluded event in the Middle East. Here are some glaring similarities:

1: Both donned Jersey No. 10

2. Both Tendulkar and Messi had lost the World Cup final eight years back. SRT-starrer India had lost the 2003 ODI WC final whereas Argentina came second, versus Germany, in the 2014 final of the FIFA WC.

3. Interestingly, Messi and Tendulkar were the Player-of-the-Match in the semi-finals of their respective victorious WC campaigns. SRT won it in India-Pakistan tie in 2011 whereas Messi returned with the award in the semi-final versus Croatia for solitary goal and splendid assist to Julian Alvarez.

4. Both ended their last WC winning the coveted title. While Tendulkar won it in his sixth WC, Messi got to the feat in his fifth attempt.

After taking Argentina to the mega title, Messi spoke about his international future, having already cleared the air that this was his last WC. Post his side's historic win, he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com, "No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion." In addition, the 35-year-old returned with the Golden Ball Award, becoming the first player to win it twice (having earlier won in 2014).