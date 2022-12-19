Who earns the most between Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe at PSG? Find out

Paris Saint-German (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were battling it out for the coveted World Cup trophy in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday night. While Argentina's Lionel Messi was crowned the world champion for the first time in his career, 2018 WC winner Kylian Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for scoring most goals for France (8) in this edition.

Both being incredible strikers have a huge market value. But how much do they earn? Does a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi earns more than 23-year-old Mbappe at PSG, or does someone else pockets more than them at the club?

French striker Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2018 at a fee worth nearly $180mn which made him the most expensive player to be transferred in the same league. A year earlier, Brazilian forward Neymar joined the Paris-based club from FC Barcelona in a world record fee of $222mn, that even to date stands for the most expensive transfer ever. Meanwhile, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi also moved to PSG in 2021 after spending 21 years at Camp Nou, where he won everything that was there to win.

With this trio playing together, the market value of them alongside the club sky rocketed. While Messi is the most decorated of all three in terms of popularity and accolades won, he still isn't the highest-paid footballer at PSG.

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. takes the top spot with an estimated earning of €4.083mn per month while Messi is second on the list with a monthly salary cap of €3.375mn. Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, comes third with around a salary of €2.220mn per month.