Documents published for the first time indicate that medical test results from the 2023 World Championships show Paris Olympics women's boxing champion Imane Khelif possesses male chromosomes.



This comes just 36 hours after World Boxing mandated sex screening for Khelif's future eligibility in female tournaments, adding complexity to the controversial chronicle surrounding the Olympic gold medallist.

The test results published on 3 Wire Sports website, conducted at Dr Lal PathLabs in New Delhi in March 2023, showed "abnormal" findings saying "Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype."

The laboratory is accredited by the American College of Pathologists and certified by the Swiss-based International Organisation for Standardisation.

The documents dispute the assertions made by IOC spokesman Mark Adams, who labeled the results as "ad hoc" and "not legitimate" at a Paris Olympics press briefing

IOC president Thomas Bach implied that the outcomes were part of a misinformation strategy orchestrated by Russia, mentioning that the International Boxing Association, under the leadership of Russia’s Umar Kremlev, had lost its recognition from the IOC due to ethical and financial management issues.

However, 26-year-old Khelif has maintained a firm stance and expressed intentions to win another Olympic gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

World Boxing has implemented new regulations mandating that all competitors over 18 must undergo polymerase chain reaction genetic testing to ascertain their sex through mouth swab, saliva, or blood samples.

Khelif, who competed in Paris based on female status, has not provided evidence of female chromosomes since the controversy came into the light.

"I don't think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men," said Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara, who fought Khelif in 2022.



Italy's Angela Carini, who faced Khelif, reported being punched so forcefully that she feared for her life.

The scandal gained additional attention when both Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting won Olympic titles in Paris, despite previous IBA bans for not having XX chromosomes.

Alan Abrahamson, an American journalist, first revealed during the Paris Games that the IOC had received warnings about Khelif having male DNA more than a year before the competition.