Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on free transfer after leaving Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been released by the club to join Italian side Inter Milan on a free transfer in is a three-year deal for the Chilean. Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since the summer of 2019, is set to receive a small pay-off from the English club after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract.

With the permanent move to Inter, Sanchez ends his disappointing two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford after arriving in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal. Sanchez just scored five goals in 45 appearances for United.

After confirming Sanchez's exit, a United statement read: "Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer."

Earlier in August 2019, former United defender Gary Neville gave an honest assessment of Sanchez’s stay at Manchester as he said no one could have foreseen that it would turn out to be a disaster.

"I thought he would be a forward who would play all across the line, who scored goals and was tenacious, but Sanchez has been an absolute disaster. I have no idea what's happened to him. There must be two of them. No one could have foreseen the disaster that was about to happen with Alexis Sanchez,” Neville had said on Sky Sports.

"I don't know what happened to him. That wasn't the Alexis Sanchez that played at Arsenal. He wasn't old when United signed him. He'd been proven. We knew United would get only a couple of years out of him, I know his wages were massive.

"But my point is, no one could have foreseen how bad he would be for the club."

Sanchez will look to continue his bright form for Inter with next immediate focus on ongoing Europa League 2019-20 trophy.

