Aleem Dar breaks record for most ODI appearances as an umpire

Aleem Dar on Sunday shattered the record for most appearance in One-Day Internationals as umpire when he stepped in the field for the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe between Rawalpindi. It was Dar’s 210th ODI appearance as an umpire as he overtook Rudi Koertzen, who stood in 209 ODIs.

The Pakistani umpire already has the record, under his belt, for most international appearances as an umpire – 387 – and most appearances as an umpire in Test cricket – 132. Dar’s debut match as an umpire came back in 2000 during the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala.

Dar is second in the list for most appearances in T20Is, behind Ahsan Raza.

Most ODI appearances as an umpire:

Aleem Dar: 210

Rudi Koertzen: 209

Billy Bowden: 200

Steve Bucknor: 181

Daryl Harper, Simon Taufel: 174

Most T20I appearances as an umpire:

Ahsan Raza: 47

Aleem Dar: 46

Ian Gould: 37

Shaun George: 36

Tucker: 35

“It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while,” Aleem was quoted as saying by ICC.

“We congratulate Aleem on the milestone, and wish him all the best for the upcoming game and series. We are sure many aspiring match officials look up to Aleem, and he will continue to inspire the next generation,” Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees, said.

Dar is one of the most respected umpires in the international circuit and continues to serve the gentlemen's game well.