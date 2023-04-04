Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr: Check date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details; all you need to know

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr: The Saudi Pro League is set to resume this week with another round of matches. On Tuesday, Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia, will face off against Al-Adalah at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. The match is crucial for both teams as they have had contrasting performances this season and will be looking to secure a win.

Al-Nassr is currently in second place in the league standings and has had a relatively impressive season so far. In their previous game, they secured a vital 2-1 victory over Abha and will need to continue performing well to keep up with Al-Ittihad in the race for the title.

In contrast, Al-Adalah has struggled this season and is currently placed in 15th position in the league table. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Feiha in their last match and cannot afford another poor result this week. Overall, it will be an exciting game with Al-Nassr as the favorites to win.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match details

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 5 at 00:30 AM IST. Since the match will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia, the match will start on Tuesday at 10:00 PM local time (4 PM ET & 8 PM GMT). Shahid OTT app will provide the live stream of the match.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr live streaming details

In the US, ESPN will broadcast the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live. In the UK, Sky Sports will provide live broadcast of the match.

In the Middle East, Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has bagged the rights to broadcast the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr live.

For all international viewers, the Shahid OTT app will stream the Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match live worldwide.

In Italy, SportItalia will broadcast the match live.

In Portugal, Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be live telecasted by Sport TV

In France, L'Equipe will televise the match.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr playing XI (Predicted)

Al-Adalah Predicted XI: Mijatovic; Al Jamman, Godál, Al Salem, Al Haydar; Tijanic, Hamithi, Lenis, Gonzáles, Eugénio; Antonsson

Al-Nassr Predicted XI: Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, González, Konan, Al Khaibari; Gustavo, Al Sulaiheem, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

When will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be played on Tuesday, April 4. (April 5 as per IST).

What time will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match start?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will start at 4 PM ET, 8 PM GMT, 10 PM local time and 00:30 AM IST (April 5).

Where will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia.

Where will Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr match be live-streamed?