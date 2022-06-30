AIFF suspends coaching official after misconduct charges reported by India U-17 women's football team

A huge controversy has erupted in Indian football. The All India Federation of Football (AIFF) on Thursday (June 30) took strict action and provisionally suspended an 'individual' (i.e. assistant coach) after the U-17 women's team accused the coaching official of misconduct. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation.

The individual is now in a huge spot of bother as the AIFF has asked the coach to put all contact with the team at halt for now, return to India as soon as possible, and be physically present for further investigations. In this regard, the AIFF carried out in a statement, "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women`s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline."

"As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival," the statement added.

Speaking about the young Tigresses, the team recently took part in the sixth edition of the Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy, held from June 22 to 26. They didn't have a fruiftul campaign as they lost to superior teams such as Italy and Chile. The Indian U-17 women's team were hammered by the Italians, losing 0-7. In their face-off against Chile, the Indian women conceded the game 1-3.

Following their disappointing run, the U-17 team has now shifted focus towards preparing for the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway. It will take place from July 1 (Friday) to July 7. Before the tournament, they have been effected by some outside noise, with the assistant coach returning home due to alleged misconduct, however, the team will be eager to shine in the forthcoming tournament. For the unversed, this will also be the first time that the Indian team will be participating in the NORDIC Tournament, as per an AIFF release.