Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw, live streaming: When and where to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in India?

Neeraj Chopra, India's young star, has been on a roll since the Tokyo 2020 event. After winning gold in the prestigious event last year, Neeraj has continued his merry run in the new season in 2022. The 24-year-old finished second in the Paavo Nurmi Games, in Turku, with a national record throw of 89.30m, and ended as the winner in his event at Kuortane Games courtesy of an incredible throw of 86.60m.

Thus, Neeraj is primed for more success and is being touted to secure his first-ever Diamond League podium finish in his maiden appearance since 2018 in the one-day event. Here's everything to know about Neeraj's upcoming throw at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022:

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event take place at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be held at BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm in Sweden.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 be conducted?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be on Thursday (June 30).

At what time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 kickoff?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will commence late on Thursday, i.e. at 10.50 PM IST.

How can one watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD channel.

How can one watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be available on Voot website as well as on the app.