/‘Age is not a criteria’: MS Dhoni backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for one last dance in 2027

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni dismissed the age criteria for batting veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are chasing to win the ODI World Cup in Africa (in 2027) together. Both in their late 30s, Virat and Rohit play only one format (One-Day Cricket) and aim to stick around and prove their mettle heading into the next ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Dhoni, 44, remains part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in the Indian Premier League and will continue for another season, starting in March this year.

Speaking about age catching up with the batting veterans, Dhoni, who himself counters questions around it after almost every IPL season since his international retirement seven years ago, said it (age) doesn't even matter, while mentioning the parameters he thinks do the most.



“Why not (on Kohli, Rohit playing next ODI WC)? The thing is, why somebody should not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance, fitness, these are the criteria.



“Is age a factor? No. Fitness factor? Yes. Even if you are 22 and not fit, you cannot play international cricket.” Dhoni emphasised. “If they keep performing and have the urge to do well for the country, then why not? How do you get experienced people otherwise?”



Dhoni, who led India to its maiden T20 crown 19 years ago (in 2007), says it takes years of cricket and performances to gain any experience to excel at this level, unless, of course, you’re Sachin Tendulkar.



“You cannot get a 20-year-old who is experienced unless it is someone like Sachin Tendulkar,” he noted. “If people are performing, they will be there, otherwise not. If they are not fit, you can chuck them out.”



Meanwhile, since the Australian tour late last year, both Kohli and Rohit succeeded big time in the One-Dayers. While Kohli has been among runs, smashing 616 in nine matches at 88, also claiming the top spot in ODI rankings for batters in the meantime, Rohit clicked occasionally, hitting 409 runs at just above 50.

