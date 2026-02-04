/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Toss becomes crucial': Dhoni on what worries him about India's title defence

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, under whom the team won inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, has declared the Suryakumar Yadav-led team as 'one of the most dangerous' in the upcoming edition of the tournament. India enter T20 World Cup 2026, which starts Feb 7, as defending champions, having won the last edition under Rohit Sharma in 2024. Dhoni, however, warned of dew which, according to India's most successful captain, can change things including toss. The 20-team tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with dew expected to play a role in the tournament.

Dhoni's verdict on current India team for T20 World up 2026

"It’s one of the most dangerous teams,” Dhoni said at an event recently about India’s chances of retaining the title. "You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there.

"They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time," the former skipper added.

Dew will be a crucial factor in T20 World Cup 2026

While the Indian team has the talent and players to retain the title, Dhoni says 'dew' is something which can change a lot of things.

"What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that," Dhoni said.

India, which are in Group A along with Paksita, USA, Namibia, and Netherland, start their campaign on Feb 7 against the USA in Mumbai. India next play Namibia on Feb 12 in Delhi before taking on Pakistan on Feb 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India vs Pakistan, however, is uncertain as of now with Pakistan government announcing boycott of the match. India finish the group stage matches against Netherlands on Feb 18 in Ahmedabad.