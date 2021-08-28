After the win against India, Joe Root becomes England's most successful Test captain

Joe Root scripted history on Saturday when his team handed India a crushing defeat at Headingly, Leeds as he became England’s most successful Test captain with 27 wins to his name.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England hand a crushing innings defeat to India, level series 1-1

The 30-year-old surpassed the likes of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook to guide his team to the most number of wins in Test cricket.

It took Joe Root 55 Tests to achieve this feat. He is followed by Vaughan, who won 26 matches out of 51 Tests. Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss won 24 Tests each.

Except for the third day, England dominated the match from the very first day, when they bundled India out for just 78 runs. England captain Joe Root scored his third consecutive ton in the series and guided hosts to a mammoth 432 runs, taking a lead of 354 runs.

Winning captain Joe Root was overjoyed with the win and during the post-match presentation, he said: "It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly."

"We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. Anderson churns out performances like that and that's why he's the GOAT of Test cricket," he added.

With the series equalled, both teams will now head into the penultimate Test match of the series and will play each other at the Oval.